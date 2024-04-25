Foreign remittances to Azerbaijan witness decline in Q1 2024

25 April 2024 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Foreign remittances, a crucial component of Azerbaijan's economy, have witnessed a significant downturn in the first quarter of 2024. According to data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, remittances sent through fast money transfer systems plummeted by 31%, marking a concerning trend for the nation's economic stability.

In the period spanning January to March 2024, banks in Azerbaijan received a total of 465.2 mln manat ($273.65mln) through fast money transfer systems, marking a substantial decline from the corresponding period in 2023. Concurrently, the volume of funds sent abroad from Azerbaijani banks amounted to 129 mln manats ($75.88 mln), representing a decrease of 26.2%.

The magnitude of this decline is underscored by a closer examination of the figures from the previous year. In the first quarter of 2023, banks in Azerbaijan received a significantly higher sum of 672.8 mln manats ($395.76 mln) through fast money transfer systems, with the volume of funds sent abroad totaling 174.8 mln manats ($102.82 mln).

Several factors may have contributed to this pronounced decline in foreign remittances. Economic uncertainties, both globally and domestically, could have influenced the decision-making of expatriates, leading to reduced remittance flows. The ongoing geopolitical developments and changes in migration patterns or employment opportunities abroad may have also played a role in dampening remittance inflows.

The repercussions of this decline in foreign remittances are multifaceted and could potentially impact various sectors of Azerbaijan's economy. Remittances play a crucial role in supporting household incomes, promoting consumption, and fostering economic activity. A decrease in remittance inflows may result in reduced consumer spending, which could, in turn, affect businesses and overall economic growth.

Addressing the challenges posed by the decline in foreign remittances requires a concerted effort from policymakers and stakeholders. Strategies aimed at diversifying the economy, reducing dependence on remittance inflows, and promoting domestic sources of growth are imperative. Additionally, initiatives to enhance the resilience of the financial sector and stimulate investment in key sectors could help mitigate the adverse effects of reduced remittance inflows.

As Azerbaijan navigates through this challenging economic landscape, proactive measures aimed at bolstering economic resilience and fostering sustainable growth are essential. By implementing strategic reforms and creating an enabling environment for investment and innovation, Azerbaijan can mitigate the impact of declining remittance inflows and chart a course towards economic recovery and prosperity.

