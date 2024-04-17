Nargis Fund sets up Iftar tents in Lankaran [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

17 April 2024 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

In connection with the holy month of Ramadan, the Nargis Fund set up Iftar tents in the city of Lankaran.

Residents of Lankaran and surrounding settlements enjoyed various dishes at the Iftar table that lasted from April 2-4.

Every day for three days, the guests were served a high-quality Iftar menu consisting of liquid meals, ash qara, dovga, fresh fruits and vegetables, soft drinks, samovar tea, gogal, badambura, snacks, and kata.

Hundreds of people were guests at the Iftar table during the campaign carried out by the Nargis Fund.

Note that Nargis Fund has been organising Iftar tents in the month of Ramadan since 2019.

Within the framework of the project, guests come together and share the joy of Iftar together in five oriental-style tents specially designed for people's comfort.

This year's project was carried out with the sponsorship of "R Group Holding", "Coca-Cola", "Baku International Sea Trade Port", "Unibank" and Natig Heydarov personally, with the organisational support of Lankaran City Executive Power and the Azerbaijan State Advertising Agency.

---

