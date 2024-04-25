Expanded energy cooperation between Hungary, Azerbaijan presents new opportunities, Szijjarto says

25 April 2024 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The high level of relations between Hungary and Azerbaijan opens opportunities for expansion of energy cooperation between the two countries, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, said at a joint press conference with the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, Sahil Babayev, Azernews reports.

"The war in Ukraine has shown that cooperation between Hungary and Azerbaijan is of great importance in energy supply. Because it helps to overcome the difficulties caused by the war. Now we see that Hungary's decision to start strategic relations with Azerbaijan was correct and timely," he stressed.

According to the Hungarian FM, there are several decisions made at the end of today's meeting: "One of them is plans to work in depth on the issues of natural gas and oil transportation. We are expanding our current partnership by diversifying our energy supply. Our point of view is that we are looking for resources in the southeast direction, that is, in countries like Azerbaijan."

He added that Hungary intends to increase the supply of natural gas from Azerbaijan: "Also, Azerbaijani oil will become an integral part of Hungary's energy system."

