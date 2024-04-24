Armenia should assess security threats, CSTO Sec-Gen

24 April 2024 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) fully maintains its obligations towards Armenia, despite the official decision to limit Yerevan's participation in the union's work, Secretary-General of the CSTO, Imangali Tasmagambetov said, Azernews reports.

"Armenia has really limited its participation in the work of the CSTO, but the main mechanisms of interaction are functioning, the work on the organization's agenda continues," he said.

Tasmagambetov emphasized that all obligations of the CSTO towards Armenia are kept in full compliance with the organization's charter goals and principles.

The secretary-general also pointed out that Yerevan's choice - to remain within the organization or to leave the organization - will be the sovereign decision of this independent state.

"Another issue is how the current leadership of Armenia assesses the national security threats and risks faced by the country," he added.

According to him, the analysts of the Secretariat of the organization note that if Armenia leaves the CSTO, the balance of power in the South Caucasus may change, but it is very difficult to predict or calculate the effect of regional security factors in this situation.

"As for about the possibility of Armenia's confrontation with the CSTO, I hope that this is nothing more than a hypothesis. It is necessary to take into account the resource base and real capabilities of the parties, therefore the issue cannot be classified as extremely urgent at the moment, it requires analysis," Tasmagambetov stressed.

