26 April 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu

Although the long-standing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia has come to an almost non-existent state, the forces that cannot accept it continue their efforts by mobilizing all their forces both inside and outside the region. In fact, despite the fact that the issue of conflict to be understood between the two states is extremely simple, some external forces and the political situation did not allow it for decades. It seems that the recent increase in both political influence and economic potential of Azerbaijan has already started to create serious barriers in front of all influencing factors.

This trend has already started to manifest itself in the Armenian power circles. Initiatives have been started even by the official Yerevan to bring the two South Caucasian countries closer together.

But this is still not all. The forces trying to obstruct the processes are still either waiting for the moment to try their luck or hoping for something.

It is no secret that the Armenian lobby and their patrons are preparing for a provocative action during President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Germany.

According to the received information, Armenian circles announced that a picket will be held in front of the Federal Chancellery today as a "protest" to the visit of the President of Azerbaijan.

Luis Ocampo, former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, and members of the Central Armenian Council of Germany was said to be participating in the action.

Let's remember that at one time, when there was a separatist regime in Garabagh, the Armenian lobby and some political figures from the West who supported it caused similar provocations, obstructed peace and tried to bring security to a critical situation in the region. Now, those forces continue their programs for provocations, which hinder the peace process.

Argentina's Luis Gabriel Moreno-Ocampo is known for his criminal and corrupt past, whether during his tenure at the International Criminal Court or later, his name has been involved in questionable financial machinations.

Ocompo, who was once accused of corruption and sexual harassment, had friendly relations with Serzh Sargsyan and Arayik Harutyunyan, the former separatist leader, who is under arrest in Baku.

Ocampo, who strains his throat every time thanks to the financial support he receives from the Armenian lobby, once, said, "Putting pressure on Azerbaijan is not enough; we need to get Garabagh back".

Ocampo knows the issue of crime very well because he himself witnessed and, who knows, participated in one of them during his time in Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Middle East.

However, like other unsuccessful pro-Armenian chauvinist missionaries, Ocampo's wishes did not come true. He is now continuing his unpleasant illegal activities from outside.

The prepared action is being carried out by order of the Armenian lobby. This has happened before, and new anti-Azerbaijani shows have been organized every time, especially in Western countries, to cause mass interest.

Imagine that at a time when there are good prospects for peace in the region, when the border delimitation process is starting, the Armenian lobby and their patrons are trying to hinder this process and create such a cheap show to create tension.

Undoubtedly, this action has no importance, and the goal of the Armenian lobby and the people they bribe is only to demonstrate their "activism". Azerbaijan is confident in its political strength and is ready for all measures to ensure stability in the region despite any provocations.

