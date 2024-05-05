Azerbaijan, Gambia announce visa waiver for diplomatic passport holders

5 May 2024 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul, Azernews

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Mamadou Tangara, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad, as part of a working visit to Gambia, Azernews repots citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the ministers signed an agreement to waive the visa requirement for diplomatic passport holders between the two countries.

Various bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

Azerbaijan and Gambia, despite being geographically distant, have reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering bilateral relations. In recent diplomatic exchanges, both nations have expressed mutual interest in deepening cooperation across various sectors.

This commitment was underscored by diplomatic discussions between officials from Azerbaijan and Gambia, aimed at exploring avenues for enhanced collaboration.

The diplomatic engagement signals a proactive approach by both countries to strengthen ties and foster closer cooperation for the mutual benefit of their citizens.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz