President of SOCAR to visit Uzbekistan

6 May 2024 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

This year, the 26th annual international oil and gas exhibition (OGU-2024) and the Energy Week of Uzbekistan will be held in Tashkent on May 14-16, Azernews reports, citing the Uzbekneftgaz company.

Representatives of more than 400 companies and brands from 29 countries, including Azerbaijan, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Turkiye, France, will participate in the exhibition. At the same time, Azerbaijan will be represented at the exhibition by the stands of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and "ENERGY N" LLC.

Uzbekistan Energy Week will bring together key players in conventional and renewable energy sources, giving the global energy community an opportunity to discuss current plans for the development of the energy industry in Uzbekistan and the Central Asian region.

The President of SOCAR, Rovshan Najaf, will participate in the plenary session of this forum.

Note that in 2023, 171 companies from 18 countries participated in the exhibition.

