Patriotic event held for Air Force personnel

5 May 2024 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

In a demonstration of national pride and solidarity, Gala Secondary School No. 216 recently organized a patriotic event catering to Air Force personnel and their families, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

The event commenced with a solemn moment of remembrance, honoring the memory of the esteemed National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the valiant sons of Azerbaijan who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation's freedom and territorial integrity. The gathering stood united in a minute of silence, followed by the stirring strains of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Subsequently, attendees were treated to a poignant documentary highlighting the pivotal role played by the Air Force during the Patriotic War, underscoring their unwavering commitment to the defense of the homeland.

The program continued with captivating musical performances presented by the dedicated staff of the Ganja Garrison Ideological and Cultural Center, as well as talented students, all centered around the theme of patriotism. The heartfelt renditions garnered enthusiastic applause and appreciation from the audience.

Interactive activities such as the "Letter to the Soldier" project, alongside various competitions, games, and quizzes, added an engaging dimension to the event. Prizes were awarded to students who showcased exceptional skill and knowledge, further fostering a sense of camaraderie and pride among participants.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz