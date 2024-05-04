Azerbaijan-Russia discuss potential for future collaboration in transport field

4 May 2024 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrey Belousov have held discussions on the development prospects of Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation in the field of transport in Moscow, Azernews reports.

The priority tasks related to the modernization of the railway infrastructure as part of the North-South International Transport Corridor were reviewed in accordance with the agreements reached by Presidents Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Vladimir Putin during their meeting on April 22 in Moscow.

Ministers Mustafayev and Belousov reaffirmed their willingness to take the required steps to ensure smooth and reliable movement of goods across the Russian and Azerbaijani railway networks.

Based on the outcomes of the discussions, the Joint Action Plan was approved, establishing the regulatory and legislative framework needed for the development of railway transportation and infrastructure within the North-South International Transport Corridor.

