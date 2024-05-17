Azerbaijani oil sees increase

17 May 2024 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

In the global market, the price of Azerbaijani oil has increased, Azernews reports.

The price of one barrel of oil branded "Azeri Light" has increased by 0.27 dollars or 0.32 percent to reach 84.21 dollars.

It should be noted that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 (15.81 US dollars), and the highest price was recorded in July 2008 (149.66 US dollars).

