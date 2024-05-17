Azerbaijan's ambassador to Turkiye discusses bilateral co-op with his Omani counterpart

17 May 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkiye Rashad Mammadov discussed bilateral cooperation between the countries with his Omani counterpart Saif Al-Jahwari, Azernews reports, citing the embassy's press service.

"Ambassador Rashad Mammadov received the Ambassador of Oman Saif Al-Jahwari. During the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Oman," the embassy pointed out.

It should be recalled that on May 15, the Azerbaijani ambassador met with the chairman of the Turkish delegation to NATO, Mevlud Çavuşoğlu.

