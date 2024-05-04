Azerbaijan negotiates Middle Corridor's dev't with European Commission delegation

4 May 2024 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan discussed the route—the Middle Corridor—during a meeting with the delegation of the European Commission (EC) on EU Neighborhood and Enlargement in Baku on May 4, the Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Azernews reports.

“We met with EC Director General for Neighborhood and Enlargement of the European Union, Gert Jan Koopman. We discussed cooperation in the field of transportation, especially the development of the Middle Corridor,” Nabiyev said.

To note, the Middle Corridor has been developing for 10 years, but it has received special attention in recent years due to geopolitical realities (problems in the Red Sea, as well as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and complications of logistics).

A total of 2.76 million tons of cargo passed through the Middle Corridor in 2023, with a target of 4.2 million tons in 2024.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz