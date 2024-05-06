Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation expands international ties [PHOTOS]

6 May 2024 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) continues to expand international cooperation. The AGF has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gymnastics Federations of Cuba and Montenegro, Azernews reports.

The MoU on cooperation with the Gymnastics Federation of Cuba was signed by Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade and Vice President of the Cuban Gymnastics Federation Yainet Villalta Pena.

During the meeting, the sides outlined the importance of exchanging experiences between the two federations.

The MoU on cooperation with the Gymnastics Federations of Montenegro was signed by Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade and President of the Montenegrin Gymnastics Federation Vesna Radonic.

At the meeting, it was stated that mutual cooperation is important in terms of the exchange of experience between federations.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz