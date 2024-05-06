6 May 2024 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

Surveyors have arrived in the Kheyrimli village of Gazakh district, which Armenia recently returned to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to Kamo Shaginyan, the head of Kirants (South) village in Tavush province of Armenia, there are many policemen in the village.

"There are many policemen in the village. Surveyors will stay here for at least three days," he said.

K. Shaginyan said that the villagers create tension in the area: "But they do not block the road; they do not create additional obstacles," he added.

It should be noted that since the return of the 4 villages to Azerbaijan, occupied by Armenia, by the Armenian leadership, an unusual panic has occurred in the country. The primary reason for this is the agitation and counter-propaganda that the local church and opposition groups are trying to create among the people in the country.

In addition, let's remind that a long traffic jam has occurred on the highway leading to Yerevan around Goycha Lake since this morning. It is noted that the main reason for the traffic jam is the public's dissatisfaction with the Armenian leadership.

We regret to note that although the leading forces in Armenia are trying to take certain steps towards the normalisation of relations with Azerbaijan, the opposition groups that prevent this play into the hands of the West and other anti-Azerbaijani forces with deep interests in the South Caucasus.

