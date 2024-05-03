France and Japan forge closer military alliance

3 May 2024 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to prepare an agreement on the interaction of the national armed forces, Azernews reports.

It is reported that at the meeting it was decided to strengthen strategic cooperation in defense issues between France and Japan:

"The parties will begin the negotiation process to conclude an agreement on the development of operational cooperation between the French army and the Japanese Self-Defense Forces.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz