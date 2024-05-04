Reps of religious denominations visit Albanian temples in Azerbaijan's Sugovushan, Talish

4 May 2024 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Representatives of religious denominations operating in Azerbaijan have visited the Sugovushan settlement and Talish village liberated from Armenian occupation, Azernews reports.

The trip was organized by the State Committee for Work with Religious Entities of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On the threshold of the Easter holiday, representatives of religious denominations visited Albanian temples in these settlements. Religious rites were performed and festive prayers were recited.

A festive table was set up in the courtyard of the temple in the village of Talysh, where there were kulichi and other traditional sweets. Along with the ministers of the Orthodox Church, Muslims also took part in the celebration.

“Today we gathered together on the eve of Easter with the participation of representatives of different religious denominations and communities, and this once again became a vivid example of religious tolerance, solidarity, and harmony in Azerbaijan. This is the way of life in Azerbaijan. Representatives of all religious denominations operating in Azerbaijan live as one family. This is our national treasure. The main task facing all of us is to protect this national treasure, strengthen it, and pass it on to the younger generation. This is an example of solidarity and unity that Azerbaijan demonstrates to the whole world,” Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Siyavush Heydarov said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz