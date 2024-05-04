KazMunayGas puts into operation three new gas fields in 2023

4 May 2024 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas (KMG, national oil and gas company) commissioned three new gas fields in 2023 in order to increase gas supplies to the domestic market, Azernews reports, citing the company's annual report.

Thus, the Aksai Yuzhny, Eastern Urikhtau and Rozhkovskoye fields were put into operation.

Production at the Aksai Yuzhny gas condensate field (recoverable gas reserves of 1.7 billion cubic meters) began in May 2023. Thanks to production at this field, Kazgermunai (a joint venture with KMG participation) will additionally supply up to 100 million cubic meters of gas per year to residents of the Kyzylorda region.

The Eastern Urikhtau oil and gas field was commissioned in December 2023. The Eastern Urikhtau field (recoverable oil reserves of 4 million tons and dissolved gas of 2.2 billion cubic meters) was discovered in 2015.

There are currently six production wells in operation at the field, and there are plans to drill nine more wells, which will increase oil production to 200,000 tons per year, and associated gas production to 100 million cubic meters per year.

Moreover, in December 2023 the Rozhkovskoye gas condensate field (recoverable gas reserves of 26.9 billion cubic meters, recoverable condensate reserves of 12.5 million tons) was also put into operation. The gas condensate field was discovered in 2008 as a result of a wide range of geological exploration work.

Raw gas from the field will be supplied to the gas processing facilities of Zhaikmunai LLP, after which commercial gas will be supplied to the domestic market. When reaching full capacity, the field will produce 1 billion cubic meters of gas per year, over 500,000 tons of condensate per year.

Meanwhile, the volume of oil and gas condensate production by KazMunayGas amounted to 23.5 million tons (486,000 barrels per day) in 2023. The volume of oil and gas condensate production grew by 6.5 percent in 2022.

At the same time, natural and related gas output climbed by 14.8 percent over the reporting period, reaching 9.45 billion cubic meters.