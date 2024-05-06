Turkiye sends another humanitarian aid ship to Gaza

6 May 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The 11th ship carrying humanitarian aid from Turkey to the Gaza Strip departed from the port of Mersin.

According to Azernews, 5,66 tons of aid loaded onto the ship was collected by the Turkish Red Crescent Society. After about 40 hours, the aid will reach the port of Al-Arish in Egypt and will be taken from there to Gaza.

With the coordination of the Red Crescent Society and the Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), 13 planes and 10 ships have sent a total of more than 50,000 tons of humanitarian aid from Turkey to the Gaza Strip.

