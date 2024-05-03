Museum of Musical Culture hosts concert of classical music [PHOTOS]

3 May 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture has hosted a concert as part of the project "From Ganja to Baku", Azernews reports.

The project "From Ganja to Baku" was launched by the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall.

Director of the State Museum of Musical Culture Alla Bayramova stressed the significance of the project in terms of cultural bridges between the capital and the regions of the country. It was noted that the soloists of the Ganja State Philharmonic became guests of the museum for the first time.

People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova, Honored Artist Kamala Tagizade, soloists Vasif Bayramov, Rustam Jafarov, Tural Abdullayev, young vocalists Fidan Mammadzade, Gaya Nasibzade performed works by such Azerbaijani and world classics as Asaf Zeynalli, Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Muslim Magomayev, Fikrat Amirov, Niyazi, Christoph Gluck, Ernesto De Curtis and Giacomo Puccini.

Within the project "From Ganja to Baku", once a month the soloists of the Ganja State Philharmonic will perform a concert program in Baku.

