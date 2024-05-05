"Heydar Aliyev Foundation Celebrates 20 Years with Spectacular Anniversary Concert"

5 May 2024 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

On May 4, the Heydar Aliyev Center was ablaze with the vibrant melodies of "Sounds of 20 Years," a concert program dedicated to commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, MPs of the Milli Majlis and other guests watched the concert.

The concert commenced with a captivating video presentation highlighting the Foundation's illustrious journey since its inception in 2004.

It was pointed out in the video that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was established in 2004 with the intention of reflecting the Great Leader's policy and constantly instilling the ideas of national statehood created by him to new generations.

The Foundation headed by Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva has achieved countless successes over the past 20 years and has contributed to the implementation of serious reforms in culture, education, healthcare and other fields. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation also worked tirelessly to promote our country in the world and promote our rich values.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has supported the education of our youth, as well as their participation in international competitions and festivals. The Foundation's projects in different fields, including mugham competitions, projects related to national, classical and jazz music, various music festivals have given impetus to the discovery of new talents and their development.

Symbolizing the Foundation's unwavering support for youth empowerment and cultural development, the concert featured a stellar lineup of talented artists whose careers have been profoundly influenced by the Foundation's initiatives.

In the concert program, it is precisely these artists, - cultural and artistic figures whose creativity the Heydar Aliyev Foundation left a mark on, made a breakthrough and supported, - Azer Zade (tenor), Azer Zeynalov (tenor), Jeyla Seyidova (violin), Elchin Azizov ( baritone), Emil Afrasiyab (piano), Elvin Khoja Ganiyev (violin), Farhad Badalbeyli (piano), Isfar Sarabski (piano), Miralam Mirelamov (singer), Murad Adigozalzadeh (piano), Samir Jafarov (tenor), Tayyar Bayramov (singer ) and others spoke.

Each artist was preceded by heartfelt video tributes, showcasing their gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for its patronage of Azerbaijani culture.

Accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra and the Azerbaijan State Choral Chapel, the evening's repertoire spanned Azerbaijani folk tunes, classical compositions, and cinematic masterpieces, showcasing the diverse tapestry of Azerbaijan's musical heritage.

As the concert drew to a close, the audience was treated to a stirring rendition of the iconic "Karabagh" song, a poignant reminder of the Foundation's enduring dedication to the cultural preservation of Karabakh.

The professionally prepared concert program once again showed that under the leadership of the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, in its 20-year activity, based on the ideas of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, it achieved important achievements with its important projects in science and education, health care, social and other fields, and most importantly, the preservation of our national-cultural and spiritual values and their promotion is of special importance in the work done by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which has won the love and trust of people.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has contributed to the development of the cultural field in the past years, and the concert held on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the Foundation can be considered a demonstration of a small part of those successes. The great jubilee concert of the Foundation, which always treats Karabakh with special sensitivity in its activities, was concluded with the singing of the "Karabagh" song.

---

