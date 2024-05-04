Qarabag FC to play with Neftchi in XXXIII round of Azerbaijani Premier League

4 May 2024 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

The XXXIII round of the Azerbaijan Premier Football League starts today, Azernews reports, citing Idman.biz.

Two matches will be held on the first day.

Sumgayit and Neftchi will play away. Samir Abasov's team will play away with Kapyaz.

The Baku club will try to gain points in the match against Qarabag.

To note, the tour will end on May 6.

Azerbaijan Premier League

XXXIII round

May 4 (Saturday)

Kapaz - Sumgayit

Referees: Tural Gurbanov, Zohrab Abbasov, Teymur Teymurov, Nijat Ismayilli

Referee-inspector: Asim Khudiyev

AFFA representative: Asif Aliyev

Tovuz City Stadium, 16:30



Qarabag - Neftchi

Referees: Ingilab Mammadov, Namig Huseynov, Kamran Bayramov, Farid Hajiyev

Referee-inspector: Baris Simsek

AFFA representative: Elchin Mehtiyev

Azersun Arena 19:30

---

