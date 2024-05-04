Uzbekistan reveals volume of exported industrial goods

4 May 2024 19:02 (UTC+04:00)

The volume of industrial goods exports in Uzbekistan amounted to $1.02 billion from January through March 2024, Azernews reports.

According to the data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, this indicator increased by 4 percent year-on-year ($979.9 million in January-March 2023).

In general, the specific weight of industrial goods in the total volume of exports amounted to 16 percent during this period.

Exports of manufactured products are mainly textile yarns, fabrics, finished goods, and similar products ($538 million), non-ferrous metals ($344.1 million), cast iron and steel ($51.3 million), and others.

Meanwhile, the volume of industrial goods exports in Uzbekistan amounted to $610.7 million from January through February 2024.

The specific weight of industrial goods in the total volume of exports reached 16.8 percent during this period.

