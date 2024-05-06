Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to meet in Almaty
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will meet in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on May 10 this year, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijani MFA’s spokesperson, Aykhan Hajizada, on his official "X" account.
"In accordance with previously reached agreements, negotiations between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will be held in Almaty on 10 May 2024," spokesperson said.
