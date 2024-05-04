International travelers visit Azerbaijan's Jojug Marjanli

4 May 2024 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

International travelers, after visiting the Khudafarin bridge, have visited the territory of Jojug Marjanly village, Jabrayil district, Azernews reports.

There, travelers got acquainted with mine clearance operations by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

They were informed that during almost 30 years of occupation, Armenia had contaminated these territories with mines.

To note, the visit of a delegation of foreign travelers to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation started on May 2. The delegation of 30 representatives of the National Club of International Travelers of Norway, Vagaclub, is headed by Jorn Augestad.

The delegation visited Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur for three days, traveling along the route Fuzuli-Shusha-Aghdam-Lachin-Jabrayil.

Meanwhile, nine visits to Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur were made by representatives of major travel networks: ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania, as well as Turkish Travel Club, British Piki Reels, and Swedish Club 100.

Altogether, more than 360 international travelers from 46 countries had the opportunity to learn about the situation in the liberated territories during the trips that took place. Through them, millions of people around the world received detailed information about the real situation in Garabagh.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz