AZPROMO chief executive says surge in Azerbaijani carpet exports imminent

6 May 2024

In the foreseeable future of 3 to 5 years, there is a strong expectation of significant growth in the sales of Azerbaijani carpets, both in the domestic market, tourism-related sales, and exports, Azernews reports, citing Yusif Abdullayev, the executive director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

Abdullayev highlighted the forthcoming initiatives, stating, "In 2023, Azerbaijan's carpet exports surged by 30% compared to 2022."

Furthermore, Abdullayev pointed out the collaborative efforts between AZPROMO and Azerkhalcha OJSC in promoting Azerbaijani carpets, emphasizing joint ventures with renowned German designer Jan Kath, recognised internationally for his unique fusion of traditional and contemporary carpet styles. He mentioned exhibitions held in Washington, New York, and Madrid in 2023, underscoring the extensive promotional activities conducted in partnership with Azerkhalcha. "Carpets are intrinsic to our heritage," he remarked.

Regarding carpet exports, Abdullayev noted distinct regulatory mechanisms compared to other products, emphasising the straightforwardness of these procedures, facilitated by state regulations.

He commended Azerkhalcha OJSC's efforts in revitalising the cultural significance of carpet weaving, stressing the importance of foreign promotion preceding sales.

Abdullayev highlighted the necessity of simultaneous promotion and export efforts, particularly considering neighbouring countries with rich carpet cultures.

