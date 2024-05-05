Winners Emerge: Baku Marathon-2024

5 May 2024 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul, Azernews

The winners of the "Baku Marathon-2024" held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation have been determined, Azernews reports.

Nataliya Semenovych of Ukraine dashed across the finish line as the top female contender in the marathon, resonating with the event's spirited theme, "Become the Wind." Azerbaijan's Anna Yusupova claimed second place, while Kazakhstan's Nelli Gaitova secured third.

In the men's division, Ahmet Alkanoglu of Turkey surged ahead, clinching victory with unmatched speed. Bogdan Semenovich from Ukraine trailed closely behind, clinching the runner-up spot, while Ismail Senyange from Uganda showcased remarkable prowess, securing third place.

The triumphant athletes were honored with prestigious prizes, including cash rewards of 3000, 2000, and 1000 manats, along with medals and diplomas, commemorating their remarkable achievement on the track.

It should be note that over 200 guests of honor, more than 6 thousand students participate in the marathon. In addition to citizens of Azerbaijan, there are foreigners living and working in the country, as well as those from other countries.

The start and finish points of the marathon held under the slogan "Beat the wind" were organized in the State Flag Square. The route passes through the Denizkanari boulevard zone and the central streets and avenues of the city (Neftchilar Avenue - Baku Ag Shaher Boulevard - Khagani Rustamov Street - Baku Ag Shaher Boulevard, 8 Noyabr Avenue, part of Yusif Safarov Street - the intersection of Afiyaddin Jalilov and Uzeyir Hajibeyli streets, from the "Javanshir" bridge It covers Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street - Neftchilar Avenue, Bayil Circle, Bibiheybat Road (Water Sports Palace).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz