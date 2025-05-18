Azerbaijani athlete reaches finals at Kung Fu World Championship in Italy

18 May 2025 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

The Kung Fu World Championship has officially begun in the Italian city of Perugia.

According to the Azerbaijan Kung Fu Federation, national team member Aminah Aliyeva made a remarkable impression on the opening day of the tournament. Competing in the "light sanda" discipline, Aliyeva, who is the granddaughter of President Ilham Aliyev, secured a place in the finals with an impressive performance.

During the championship's opening ceremony, President of the Azerbaijan Kung Fu Federation Nurlan Aslanov addressed the participants and attendees. In his remarks, he highlighted Azerbaijan’s achievements in sports, emphasizing the special attention and support that President Ilham Aliyev has consistently shown toward athletics.

Aslanov noted that thanks to this unwavering support, Azerbaijani athletes continue to perform successfully on the international stage, proudly raising the nation’s flag across the world.