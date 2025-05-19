FC Qarabağ crowned champions of Azerbaijan Premier League

19 May 2025 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Qarabağ football team has been awarded the championship title for the 2024–25 Azerbaijan Premier League, Azernews reports.

The Agdam-based club secured the title following their match against "Kəpəz" at the AzerSun Arena during the 35th round. This victory marked the club's 12th national championship. In addition to the gold medals, the team was also presented with the championship trophy in recognition of their achievement.

The awards were presented to the players by the General Secretary of the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA), Jahangir Farajullayev, along with the Executive Vice-President, Sarkhan Hajiyev, and other officials.

It is worth noting that "Qarabağ," which finished the season at the top of the standings, will represent Azerbaijan next year in the UEFA Champions League.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner up and the 3rd place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. Qarabağ FC won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

The 2024–25 Azerbaijan Premier League is the 33rd season of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

On April 27, 2025, in the 32nd round of the Premier League, Qarabağ FC secured the championship with four rounds remaining after drawing 1–1 against Sabah, thus becoming Premier League champions for the 12th time in their history and for the 4th consecutive time.