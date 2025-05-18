Realism meets heritage in nationwide tribute to Azerbaijani art icon [PHOTOS]

18 May 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

A painting competition titled “Mirza Gadim Iravani – 200” was held at the Salyan State Art Gallery to mark the bicentenary of the prominent Azerbaijani artist.

According to the Shirvan-Salyan Regional Department of Culture, the event was organized with the support of the Salyan District Committee of the Trade Union of Azerbaijani Culture Workers.

The event brought together local officials, representatives of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), intellectuals, artists, and members of the public. Among the speakers were Kürçaylı Məmmədov, Director of the Salyan State Art Gallery; Aqşin Babayev, Deputy Chair of YAP’s Salyan District Branch; Iman Mustafayev, artist and member of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan; historian and researcher Sahib Hasanov; Vəfa Məmmədova, Chair of the Salyan Committee of the Culture Workers’ Union; gallery artist Coşğun Məmmədov; veteran cultural administrator Lətif Zərbəliyev; cultural worker Leyla Babayeva, and others.

Speakers emphasized Mirza Gadim Iravani’s vital role in the development of Azerbaijani painting and stressed the importance of passing his artistic legacy on to future generations. It was noted that, in accordance with a presidential decree by Ilham Aliyev, the 200th anniversary of Mirza Gadim Iravani is being officially commemorated both domestically and internationally.

Mirza Gadim Iravani was praised for harmoniously blending the rich traditions of classical Eastern miniature and folk art with the achievements of European realism, thus forging a unique and original style. This synthesis marked the beginning of a new era in the history of Azerbaijani visual arts.

Following the speeches, winners of the competition were awarded gifts and diplomas, while all participants received certificates. Attendees also viewed an exhibition of the competition entries.

The “Mirza Gadim Iravani – 200” art competition was held across three age categories: 7–10, 11–15, and 16–20 years. Participants created realistic works in various techniques on themes including Karabakh, Zangezur, the city of Iravan (Yerevan), and Mirza Gadim Iravani himself.

Winners:

Ages 7–10: 1st Place: Siyasət Bünyatov (Salyan State Art Gallery) 2nd Place: Məhəmməd Qurbanov (School No. 4 named after Y. Qasımov, Salyan)

Ages 11–15: 1st Place: Zəhra Sadıqlı (Camal Ismayilov Children’s Art School, Neftchala) and Tərbiyə Gözəlli (E. Aghayev School, Arbatan) 2nd Place: Pərvin Ələkbərli (Camal Ismayilov Children’s Art School, Neftchala) and Məryəm Məmmədova (Salyan State Art Gallery) 3rd Place: Əsmər Nəcəfli (E. Aghayev School, Arbatan), Nərmin Əliyeva (Ramiz Qafarov School, Marışlı), and Anar Abıyev (Salyan State Art Gallery)

Ages 16–20: 1st Place: Əsma Əliyeva (Salyan Youth and Children’s Development Center) and Nərmin Məmmədova (Salyan State Art Gallery)



The exhibition of works from the competition will remain open to visitors until May 31.