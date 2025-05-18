Azerbaijani pianist Etibar Asadli shines at Paris Jazz Festival [PHOTO]
Azerbaijani young pianist Etibar Asadli performed with his trio at the 24th Saint-Germain-des-Prés Jazz Festival in Paris.
Azernews reports that the fusion of mugham vocals with jazz dynamics — known as “jazz-mugham,” or simply “Azerbaijani jazz” — captivated the audience at the “Maison de l'Océan” concert hall, located in the heart of Paris’s Latin Quarter. The unique synthesis of traditional mugham melodies and modes with the harmonies and rhythms of jazz was met with prolonged applause.
Young pianist Etibar Asadli and his trio won the hearts of French jazz enthusiasts with their performance at the festival.
It should be noted that the Saint-Germain-des-Prés Jazz Festival, held annually in May, transforms some of Paris's most iconic venues into vibrant music stages, bringing the neighborhood to life with jazz.
