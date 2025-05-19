ANAMA presents reports on mines and UXOs neutralised in liberated territories

19 May 2025 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

From May 12 to 18, a total of 23 anti-tank mines, 36 anti-personnel mines, and 377 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were detected and neutralized in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

The figures were shared in the latest weekly update by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), covering ongoing humanitarian demining operations.

During the reporting period, 1,291.8 hectares of land were cleared of mines and explosive remnants of war.

Mine clearance operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the State Border Service (SBS), and four private companies. The operations spanned across the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as in the recently liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh region.