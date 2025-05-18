Ombudsperson announces month-long human rights campaign in Azerbaijan

18 May 2025 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson), Sabina Aliyeva, has issued a statement on the occasion of the launch of “Human Rights Month.”

According to Azernews, citing the Ombudsman’s Office, the message reads:

“Protecting and promoting human rights and freedoms is one of the priority areas of Azerbaijan’s state policy. Since the restoration of our independence, consistent and comprehensive reforms have been carried out in the area of building a legal state, and a solid legal foundation has been established. The first ‘State Program on the Protection of Human Rights,’ approved on June 18, 1998, at the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, laid the groundwork for strategic action in this field. Based on this important document, President Ilham Aliyev officially declared June 18 as Human Rights Day in 2007, a date that is now widely observed every year.

To mark this occasion, the Human Rights Commissioner traditionally announces the period from May 18 to June 18 as ‘Human Rights Month.’ During this month, activities are planned to promote human rights and freedoms, increase public legal awareness, discuss current challenges in the field of human rights, and publicize the work carried out at the national level. It should be especially noted that this year’s campaign will focus on key themes such as the rule of law, legal culture, legal responsibility, and the principles of an inclusive society.

In this regard, government agencies, municipalities, educational and cultural institutions, medical and social service providers, penitentiary facilities, non-governmental organizations, media representatives, and other relevant bodies are invited to actively participate in the events to be held during Human Rights Month — including educational activities, discussions, trainings, and awareness campaigns in various formats. Considering that 2025 has been declared the ‘Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty’ in our country, it is particularly recommended that special emphasis be placed on promoting constitutional values and the rule of law.

It is requested that information about the events and awareness initiatives carried out within the month be shared on social media platforms using the hashtags #İnsanHüquqlarıAylığı and #HumanRightsMonth.

At the same time, special attention must be paid to ensuring the rights of all population groups — especially socially vulnerable segments such as families of martyrs, war veterans, persons with disabilities, children, the elderly, refugees, former IDPs, and migrants. The preparation, publication, and distribution of legal awareness materials, and the active use of audiovisual, print, online media, television, radio, and social networks to highlight events and social messages, are strongly encouraged. I express my sincere gratitude in advance for your active participation in this important initiative.”