People’s poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzade honored on his 100th anniversary in Shaki [PHOTOS]

18 May 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

People’s Poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzade made significant contributions to the development of modern Azerbaijani literature with his valuable works. His committed and principled pen always served his ideals and beliefs. Bakhtiyar Vahabzade was not only one of the most powerful wordsmiths of Azerbaijan but of the entire Turkic world. His works are cherished and read not only in Azerbaijan but also in Turkey and other Turkic-speaking countries.

Azernews reports via Azertag that these sentiments were expressed at a conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the unforgettable People's Poet and prominent figure of modern Azerbaijani literature, Bakhtiyar Vahabzade. The event was held on May 18 in the city of Shaki, co-organized by the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and the Mahmud Kashgari International Foundation.

The conference was attended by representatives of ANAS, the Shaki City Executive Authority, ambassadors of Turkey and other Turkic-speaking countries to Azerbaijan, as well as representatives of TURKPA, TURKSOY, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, members of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly), scholars, and intellectuals.

Before the conference, participants laid flowers at the statue of the National Leader and paid their respects, then toured the Heydar Aliyev Center, where the event was held.

Elkhan Usubov, head of the Shaki City Executive Authority, addressed the audience, stating that a series of events are being held in Shaki in accordance with President Ilham Aliyev’s decree on commemorating the 100th anniversary of Bakhtiyar Vahabzade. He noted that the great master of words created remarkable works aimed at preserving and sustaining the high national and moral values developed over centuries. With his extensive body of work, Vahabzade made major contributions to Azerbaijani literature, continuing the legacy of great writers and poets before him. Usubov also emphasized the poet’s important contributions to Azerbaijani scholarship as a scientist, noting that his works continue to attract academic interest.

A documentary film dedicated to Bakhtiyar Vahabzade was then presented.

In his speech, ANAS President Isa Habibbeyli noted that Shaki has given rise to many great figures in Azerbaijani history, culture, and literature. He emphasized that while celebrating the anniversary of Bakhtiyar Vahabzade — a great Azerbaijani thinker and poet — it is also our duty to remember other Shaki-born intellectuals like Mirza Fatali Akhundzadeh, Rashid bey Afandiyev, Sabit Rahman, Emin Sabitoghlu, Shirmammad Huseynov, and many others who contributed to literature, culture, and public thought.

“Bakhtiyar Vahabzade entered literature with lyrical poems as pure as Shaki’s air and as clear as its springs,” said Habibbeyli. “His more than 50-year-long literary career was dedicated to the national spiritual awakening of the Azerbaijani people, the idea of Azerbaijani identity, the country’s independence and unity, and the struggle for the unity of the Turkic world. His national thought evolved from Azerbaijani identity to a pan-Turkic consciousness in literature. This is why Chingiz Aitmatov, one of the world's greatest literary figures, highly praised Bakhtiyar Vahabzade as a thinker-poet with a strong national mindset.”

Member of the Milli Majlis and President of the Mahmud Kashgari International Foundation, Javanshir Feyziyev, emphasized that Bakhtiyar Vahabzade was one of the most beloved poets of both Azerbaijan and the entire Turkic world. He noted that through his creativity and deep thinking, Vahabzade touched the hearts of millions and earned their love and admiration.

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgün said, “Bakhtiyar Vahabzade found a place in the hearts not only of the Azerbaijani people but of the entire Turkic world. Through his poetry, thoughts, and works, he has left an indelible mark on our collective memory. Themes of homeland, nation, freedom, human rights, and national identity always featured prominently in his poems.”

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, noted that Bakhtiyar Vahabzade’s works always emphasized national spirit, human values, ideas of freedom, and loyalty to the homeland and history. He is remembered not just as a poet, but also as a citizen with a strong civic stance.

Speeches were also delivered by Samed Seyidov, Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Ties; Musa Guliyev, Chair of the Committee on Labor and Social Policy; Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation; Sultan Raev, TURKSOY Secretary-General and People's Writer of Kyrgyzstan; Nadir Mammadli, Director of the Nasimi Institute of Linguistics at ANAS; Mehmet Sureyya Er, Secretary-General of TURKPA; Maksat Mamytkanov, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan; and Ufuk Turkaner, representative of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus — all of whom spoke extensively on Vahabzade’s literary legacy.

Bakhtiyar Vahabzade’s daughter, Gulzar Vahabzade, expressed her gratitude to the organizers of the event.

As part of the event, TURKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev was awarded the title of honorary professor of ANAS and presented with the Kashgari Medal.

The conference concluded with a concert program prepared by the Shaki-Zagatala Regional Department of Culture.