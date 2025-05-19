Anglo Asian Mining launches production at Gilar mine in Azerbaijan

19 May 2025 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, a UK-based gold and copper mining company operating in Azerbaijan, has commenced production at its new underground Gilar mine in the Gadabay district, according to a company announcement cited by Azernews. Ore is currently being extracted from the high-grade Zone 4 of the deposit. The copper and gold content of the ore aligns with the company’s expectations, and daily production is targeted at around...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!