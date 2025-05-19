Azerbaijan to allocate fund for disease treatment
This year, 303.4 million manats (approx. $178.5 million) will be allocated from the state budget of Azerbaijan for the treatment of various diseases, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.
According to the Ministry, the breakdown of the allocation is as follows:
-
65.9 million manats (~$38.8 million) for measures related to diabetes treatment
-
57.5 million manats (~$33.8 million) for combating oncological (cancer) diseases
-
50.9 million manats (~$29.9 million) for treatment and management of malignant and hereditary blood disorders
-
46 million manats (~$27.1 million) for addressing chronic kidney failure
-
28.8 million manats (~$16.9 million) for immunoprophylaxis programs targeting infectious diseases
-
16.3 million manats (~$9.6 million) for efforts against hemophilia
-
10.1 million manats (~$5.9 million) for developing blood and blood component donation, and organizing blood services
-
7.5 million manats (~$4.4 million) for treatment of multiple sclerosis
-
6.4 million manats (~$3.8 million) for combating HIV/AIDS
-
6 million manats (~$3.5 million) for treatment of ichthyosis and epidermolysis bullosa (butterfly disease)
-
5 million manats (~$2.9 million) for improving maternal and child health
-
2.4 million manats (~$1.4 million) for tuberculosis control
-
0.6 million manats (~$0.35 million) for treatment of cystic fibrosis in children
