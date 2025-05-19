Azerbaijan to allocate fund for disease treatment

19 May 2025 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

0.6 million manats (~$0.35 million) for treatment of cystic fibrosis in children

6 million manats (~$3.5 million) for treatment of ichthyosis and epidermolysis bullosa (butterfly disease)

10.1 million manats (~$5.9 million) for developing blood and blood component donation, and organizing blood services

50.9 million manats (~$29.9 million) for treatment and management of malignant and hereditary blood disorders

According to the Ministry, the breakdown of the allocation is as follows:

This year, 303.4 million manats (approx. $178.5 million) will be allocated from the state budget of Azerbaijan for the treatment of various diseases, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!