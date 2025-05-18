Romania holds crucial presidential runoff amid deep political divides

18 May 2025 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

Romanians went to the polls today in a highly charged presidential runoff that could significantly influence the country’s future ties with the European Union and NATO.

The election saw a sharp ideological split between George Simion, a 38-year-old far-right nationalist and leader of the rising Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), and pro-European incumbent and Bucharest Mayor Nicușor Dan.

Simion’s party has gained ground by capitalizing on widespread frustration with the political establishment and concerns about national identity. Dan, on the other hand, represents a centrist, pro-Western agenda and has been mayor of the capital since 2020.

Polling stations were open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time. As of mid-afternoon, voter turnout had reached over 7.6 million — around 42% of the electorate — according to official figures.

The vote follows a turbulent year marked by a constitutional crisis, after the country's top court invalidated the previous presidential election over allegations of a Moscow-backed online disinformation campaign — accusations the Kremlin has denied.

The outcome of the runoff could shape Romania’s domestic and foreign policy direction, amid rising support for nationalist movements across Europe. Official results are expected later in the week.