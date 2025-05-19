IDEA organizes traditional cleanup campaign on banks of Kur River and Caspian Sea

19 May 2025 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A traditional environmental cleanup campaign was organized by the IDEA Public Union along the Kur River and at the point where it meets the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports, citing the IDEA.

The event took place in the Neftchala district, with over 100 IDEA volunteers participating. The volunteers used sanitary equipment and special boats to clean the Kur River and its shores from various household waste, synthetic fishing nets responsible for mass fish deaths, and other illegal, homemade fishing tools that harm the natural development of aquatic life.

The report emphasized that such tools and accumulated household waste pose a more serious threat during the fish spawning season, which coincides with the current months. When fish gather in the area where the river meets the sea to spawn, both their capture and the pollution of the shallow waters and shores they rely on for spawning directly harm the Caspian Sea’s future biodiversity.

As a result of the cleanup efforts, over 2.5 tons of waste were collected and delivered to the waste disposal site in Neftchala. Additionally, local residents were informed about the negative impacts of pollution in the river and the harmful fishing practices on the environment and fauna of the Caspian Sea and the Kur River.

IDEA expressed gratitude to the State Border Service for their technical support, as well as to all participants for their dedication to environmental protection. The organization also called on everyone to be mindful of nature conservation, adhere to cleanliness along the shores, and join environmental initiatives as volunteers.