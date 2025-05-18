Syria orders remaining armed groups to join national forces within 10 days

18 May 2025 22:36 (UTC+04:00)

Syria’s Defence Ministry has given a 10-day deadline to remaining armed groups operating outside government structures, demanding they integrate into the national security forces or face undisclosed consequences.

This directive comes half a year after the fall of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, as the transitional government under Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa works to stabilize and centralize authority in the fragmented, war-torn nation.

In a statement issued late Saturday, Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra emphasized that several factions had already been absorbed into a unified military framework — a milestone in the broader state-building process.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which hold significant territory in the northeast, appear exempt from the order, having earlier signed an agreement with President Sharaa to integrate into state structures over time.

While some Sunni Arab rebel factions have disbanded and joined government forces — notably in December — many militias remain outside state control. Questions also persist over Sharaa’s authority, especially after government-aligned militias reportedly killed over 1,000 Alawite and Christian civilians near Latakia in March.

Diplomatic and economic developments have offered a lifeline to the new administration. Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump met with Sharaa and pledged to lift longstanding American sanctions. Meanwhile, the World Bank confirmed on Friday that Syria’s $15.5 million debt had been paid off by Saudi Arabia and Qatar — a move hailed by Damascus as a critical step toward postwar recovery.

Still, the country remains in deep crisis. Around 90 percent of Syrians live in poverty, according to the United Nations, with widespread electricity shortages leaving most households with just two hours of power a day. Private generators or solar systems remain unaffordable for millions.