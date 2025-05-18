Baku hosts international conference on thyroid cancer and metabolic diseases [PHOTOS]

18 May 2025 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

An international scientific-practical conference titled “Thyroid Cancer and Metabolic Diseases: A Modern Approach” has commenced in Baku. The event is organized by the Baku branch of the I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University under the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.

Azernews reports via Azertag that the conference is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the university’s Baku branch. Its primary aim is to share up-to-date scientific and practical knowledge on the diagnosis and treatment of thyroid disorders, as well as to enhance the skills and expertise of specialists in the field.

The event brings together general surgeons, oncologists, endocrinologists, radiologists, and internists.