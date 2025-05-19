Green energy and geopolitics — Azerbaijan’s strategic push in liberated territories
Azerbaijan marked a significant milestone in its ongoing post-conflict reconstruction and green energy strategy with the operational launch of two new small hydroelectric power stations - Zangilan and Shayifli - in the Zangilan district. These 10.5 MW facilities, powered by the Okhchuchay River and each comprising two 5.25 MW units, are part of a growing portfolio of renewable energy projects across the territories recaptured during the 2020 Second Garabagh War.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!