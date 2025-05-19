Green energy and geopolitics — Azerbaijan’s strategic push in liberated territories

19 May 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan marked a significant milestone in its ongoing post-conflict reconstruction and green energy strategy with the operational launch of two new small hydroelectric power stations - Zangilan and Shayifli - in the Zangilan district. These 10.5 MW facilities, powered by the Okhchuchay River and each comprising two 5.25 MW units, are part of a growing portfolio of renewable energy projects across the territories recaptured during the 2020 Second Garabagh War.

