Monday May 19 2025

Green energy and geopolitics — Azerbaijan's strategic push in liberated territories

19 May 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Green energy and geopolitics — Azerbaijan's strategic push in liberated territories
Elnur Enveroglu
Elnur Enveroglu
Azerbaijan marked a significant milestone in its ongoing post-conflict reconstruction and green energy strategy with the operational launch of two new small hydroelectric power stations - Zangilan and Shayifli - in the Zangilan district. These 10.5 MW facilities, powered by the Okhchuchay River and each comprising two 5.25 MW units, are part of a growing portfolio of renewable energy projects across the territories recaptured during the 2020 Second Garabagh War.

