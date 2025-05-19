Azerbaijan, Pakistan to cooperate in combating plant diseases and pests

19 May 2025 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Pakistan will jointly combat plant diseases and pests, Azernews reports.

This is outlined in the draft law "On the Approval of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Cooperation in the Field of Plant Quarantine and Plant Protection," which was discussed at today’s meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Agrarian Policy.

It was noted that the agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on cooperation in the field of plant quarantine and plant protection was signed on February 24, 2025, in Lahore, Pakistan. The main goal of the agreement is to conduct joint efforts against plant diseases and pests, prevent the spread of harmful organisms, and ensure the safe circulation of agricultural products and food security.

The agreement provides a legal framework for implementing mutual phytosanitary control and ensuring compliance with international standards. It aligns fully with the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) and the Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Agreement of the World Trade Organization (WTO), and serves to put these obligations into practical use at the bilateral level.

The Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan (AQTA) and the Ministry of National Food Security and Research of Pakistan have been designated as the responsible authorities for the agreement’s implementation. These bodies will oversee product inspections, the preparation of phytosanitary documents, notification of the other party in case of harmful incidents, and the exchange of quarantine lists.

The scope of the agreement covers all objects that pose a risk of carrying harmful organisms—including agricultural crops, plant-based products, soil, and packaging materials. Such goods must be accompanied by official phytosanitary certificates and transported in packaging that meets IPPC standards. In cases of non-compliance, the importing party has the right to return, neutralize, or destroy the shipment, with all related costs borne by the consignor.

The agreement enters into force once both parties complete their domestic ratification procedures and notify each other through diplomatic channels. It is valid for five years and will be automatically extended for subsequent five-year periods unless one of the parties expresses a desire to terminate it. Any amendments or additions must be mutually agreed upon and formalized through a protocol.

This agreement is strategically important for Azerbaijan, as meeting international phytosanitary requirements is essential for exporting agricultural products. On one hand, it facilitates access to foreign markets for Azerbaijani goods; on the other hand, it establishes an effective legal mechanism to prevent the import of harmful organisms into the country. Thus, the agreement serves both economic interests and biosanitary security.