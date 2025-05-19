Int'l Mugham Center holds special evening in honor of well-known tar player [PHOTOS]

19 May 2025 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center has hosted a special evening to honor the 105th anniversary of Haji Mammadov, a well-known tar player, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, and a talented surgeon, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev, along with many cultural and political figures, artists, and music lovers.

Opening the event, director of the International Mugham Center Sahib Pashazade stressed Haji Mammadov's important role in developing Azerbaijani mugam music and his modern style of playing the tar.

Haji Mammadov was born in Shamakhi on April 28, 1920. He studied with prominent tar players like Gurban Pirimov and Bahram Mansurov.

He performed with many renowned artists such as Bulbul, Seid Shushinsky, Zulfu Adygezalov, Abulfat Aliyev, Rashid Behbudov, and others. He created his own school of playing and was known for his emotional and delicate style.

Haji Mammadov was especially talented at solo performances on the tar, using the instrument’s rich technical and melodic features. His performances of pieces like "Orta Makhur," "Segah," "Chahargah," "Zabul," and "Shur," along with folk and composed music, are preserved in the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Fund. The musician passed away on August 2, 1981.

Guests watched clips of Haji Mammadov’s performances. Family members, including tar players Ramiz Guliyev and Vamig Mammadaliyev, and his students shared stories about his life and work, praising his contributions to Azerbaijani music.

The concert program also included performances by well-known artists such as People's Artists Malik Mansurov, Elchin Gashimov, and Honored Artists Alakbar Alakbarov, Vusal Iskandarzade.

Other talented tar players like Elman Sadigov, Ayaz Imranov, Behruz Zeynal, and Humay Gadimova also performed at the event. Gochag Asgarov and Abgul Mirzaliyev, renowned khanende singers, joined the concert as well.

In conclusion, Haji Mammadov’s grandson, Jahangir Mammadov, thanked everyone for the memorable evening on behalf of his family and expressed his gratitude to the organizers and guests.