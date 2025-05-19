Water levels rise in some rivers, according to hydrological stations

19 May 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

According to data from automated hydrological stations as of 9:00 a.m. on May 19, water levels have increased in several rivers, Azernews reports, citing the National Hydrometeorology Service.

In the Greater Caucasus region, the water level of the Qusarchay River rose by 12 cm, Qudyalchay by 4 cm. In the Lesser Caucasus, the Gabirri River saw a 2 cm increase. In the Garabagh and East Zangezur regions, levels rose by 11 cm in the Guruchay River, 8 cm in the Okhchuchay, 7 cm in the Terterchay near Kalbajar, and 5 cm in the Terterchay near Vang.

In the transboundary Ganikh River at the Jelair station, a 7 cm rise was recorded, with a discharge of 392 m³/s, which is 193% of the normal level.