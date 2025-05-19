Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation begins official visit to Spain

19 May 2025 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation, led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, has departed for an official visit to the Kingdom of Spain, Azernews reports.

According to the Milli Majlis Press and Public Relations Department, the delegation was welcomed upon arrival at Madrid’s Barajas International Airport by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Spain, Ramiz Hasanov, along with other officials.

During the visit, Speaker Gafarova is expected to hold meetings with several Spanish officials. The discussions will focus on the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijani-Spanish interparliamentary relations.

The official visit is scheduled to conclude on May 20.