Cutting ties with Turkiye, Azerbaijan: India's ideological offspring in Caucasus spiral into delusion

18 May 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Farman Aydin

"National Interests Come First.

There will be no trade, no tourism with Turkey and Azerbaijan."

As grandiose and rhetorical as that may sound, this statement, made by an Indian MP, has failed to move even a single person, either at home or abroad. The idea that Turkiye and Azerbaijan should be “punished” because of a handful of Indian merchants is not only absurd, it’s laughable. One must ask: punished for what betrayal, and by what means? Is this a serious threat, or merely the fantasy of a starving rooster dreaming of millet?

A group of Indian traders banding together to issue such declarations and, on top of that, attempting to threaten globally influential powers like Turkiye and Azerbaijan borders on the surreal. It’s as if we’ve stepped into a Bollywood production where the laws of physics and political reality are suspended for dramatic flair.

It seems India still hasn’t awakened from its own “One Thousand and One Nights.” And the parliamentarian behind this bizarre initiative, Shri Praveen Khandelwal, is clearly asleep at the wheel— dreaming aloud.

We are still speaking of Asia’s “fantastic” heroes, but their ideological offspring in the Caucasus have spiraled into delusion. Armenian voices on social media have eagerly amplified their Indian “brothers’” fantasy, imagining a world where Turkey and Azerbaijan beg for forgiveness before a handful of merchants.

If they truly believe this scenario is plausible, may God have mercy on us for sharing borders with such nations. After all, we’ve suffered more than enough over the past century. And now, we are treated to a new geopolitical fiction: the birth of the “Indo-Armenian Brotherhood.”

Perhaps India believes that a population of 1.5 billion grants it the power to tip the global economic scales. But Delhi would do well to remember that within that billion are many who support the unity of Turks and Muslims. The world does not revolve around India, nor does it consist only of those who love it.

There was a time when Armenia confidently walked under France’s protective umbrella. Today, Yerevan can’t even find a shadow to hide in. Where is that former grandeur? Where are those bold, biased statements once hurled at Azerbaijan? They’ve vanished into silence.

Yet these were the same voices that swore they would stand by Armenia to the bitter end. Of course, when interests shift, so do promises. So long as Paris and Delhi profit from arms deals, what happens in the Caucasus is of little concern to them. Why bother?

Yerevan now seems to believe that a group of Indian merchants can somehow shake the geopolitical axis of Turkey and Azerbaijan. A word of advice: don’t get lost in fantasy. The real documentary is yet to come—and you won’t want to miss what’s next.