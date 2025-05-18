Nakhchivan hosts key stage of national leadership talent hunt [PHOTOS]

18 May 2025 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

The first in-person exam of the fifth “Yüksəliş” (Ascension) competition began. The Analytical Reasoning Test is being held over two days in four sessions.

Azernews reports via Azertag that the Analytical Reasoning Test of the “Yüksəliş” competition was held in Nakhchivan on May 18. The exam, organized at Nakhchivan City Secondary School No. 4, began at 10:00 AM and lasted for three hours.

According to the general rules, candidates could participate in the test at either 10:00 AM or 3:30 PM, based on their prior selection. Additionally, candidates living abroad were able to take the test remotely through a proctored online system, also conducted in four sessions.

It is worth noting that 7,256 candidates qualified to participate in this first stage of the in-person round, the Analytical Reasoning Test.

The exam consists of three sections: Verbal, Numerical, and Abstract Reasoning. Candidates are allotted a total of three hours to complete the test.

To ensure fair competition, the test results will be calculated using the T-scale, a method employed in many international exams such as TOEFL, GMAT, and SAT. This globally recognized method is considered one of the most advanced and fair systems for evaluating exam performance. Results of the Analytical Reasoning Test will be sent to participants in report format within 5–7 business days after the exam.

The “Yüksəliş” competition was established by President Ilham Aliyev’s decree dated July 26, 2019. Winners of the competition receive a one-year personalized development plan under the guidance of mentors and are awarded a prize of 20,000 AZN.

The decree to hold the fifth “Yüksəliş” competition was signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 18, 2024.