Mexican navy ship collides with Brooklyn Bridge, leaving two dead and dozens injured

18 May 2025 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

A Mexican Navy training ship on a goodwill journey to the United States collided with the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, resulting in the deaths of two crew members and injuries to 19 others, including two in critical condition, New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed.

The vessel, named Cuauhtémoc, was carrying 277 people when it reportedly lost power and struck the bridge. Measuring approximately 297 feet in length and 40 feet in width, the ship suffered significant damage during the crash.

“We’re keeping everyone affected in our thoughts,” Mayor Adams stated, praising first responders for their quick intervention, which prevented further casualties. He also confirmed that the Brooklyn Bridge sustained no structural damage and has since reopened.

The Mexican Navy confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the sailing vessel, used for naval academy training, had to abandon its journey following the incident. A total of 22 crew members were injured, with 19 currently hospitalized — three of them in serious condition.

Dramatic video footage captured by witnesses showed the ship’s masts breaking as they collided with the bridge’s 135-foot clearance. In one video, a spectator is heard exclaiming, “She’s about to crash.”

Fortunately, no one was thrown overboard. Emergency responders guided the damaged vessel safely toward the Manhattan Bridge. It is currently docked at Pier 16, with plans to move it to Pier 36 for further assessment.

Built in Spain in 1982, the Cuauhtémoc serves as a flagship training vessel for the Mexican Navy. Its stop in New York was part of a broader world tour promoting Sail4th 250, the 2026 celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

New York was the third port on its eight-month global voyage, which also includes visits to Jamaica, Portugal, and Iceland.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her condolences and said she was “deeply saddened” by the tragedy.