Baku hosts supercar showcase on day two of “Evolution of Speed” [PHOTOS]

18 May 2025 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

On May 18, the second day of the "Evolution of Speed" project featured a display of high-speed vehicles, including supercars.

Azernews reports that various types of speed cars were showcased at the exhibition organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) with the support of Nazar Holding and the Baku City Executive Authority.

The display, which ran from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, covered the area from Aziz Aliyev Street to the front of the Double Gates in the capital.

Overall, during the two-day "Evolution of Speed" exhibition, visitors had the opportunity to view various types of cars, gain more information about the vehicles, and engage with other automobile enthusiasts. Over the course of the event, it was possible to witness the evolution of speed—from classic cars to high-performance speed vehicles.