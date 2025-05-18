Azerbaijani athlete Amina Aliyeva crowned World Kung Fu Champion in Italy [VIDEO]

18 May 2025 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani athlete Amina Aliyeva has triumphed at the World Kung Fu Championship held in Perugia, Italy, securing the title of world champion, Azernews reports.

The 11-year-old prodigy dominated her competitors in the light sanda category, earning a well-deserved gold medal and standing proudly on the top step of the podium.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, shared photos and videos of Amina’s victory on her official Instagram account, celebrating the young athlete’s exceptional achievement on the world stage.

Amina Aliyeva’s victory is another proud moment for Azerbaijani sports, especially in martial arts, and serves as an inspiration for young athletes across the country.