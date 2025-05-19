Zelenskyy pushes for ceasefire in talks with Vance, Rubio before Trump-Putin call

19 May 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

While attending the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV in Rome, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held key meetings with top U.S. and European officials on Sunday, ahead of a crucial phone call between former U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at ending the ongoing war in Ukraine.

At the U.S. ambassador’s residence, Zelenskyy met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. In a social media post, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of “real diplomacy” and reiterated Ukraine’s support for a “full and unconditional ceasefire.”

He said the talks also covered sanctions on Russia, military cooperation, trade, the battlefield situation, and an upcoming prisoner exchange. “Pressure must be maintained on Russia until it genuinely seeks to end the war,” he added.

This was the first in-person meeting between Vance and Zelenskyy since their tense Oval Office encounter in February.

Trump announced Saturday that he will speak with Putin on Monday about halting what he called the “bloodbath” in Ukraine, followed by talks with Zelenskyy and NATO leaders.

Speaking on Face the Nation, Secretary Rubio stated that a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Putin would be the most effective path forward and said Trump is eager to arrange one. However, no date or location has been confirmed.

Rubio cautioned that while peace efforts require some patience, time is limited: “We’ll soon know if Russia and Ukraine are genuinely ready to talk or simply stalling.”

Zelenskyy also held a private meeting with Pope Leo XIV following the Mass.